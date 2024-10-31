Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 889,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,016.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $86.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.