Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. Copa has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

