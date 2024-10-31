Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.29. 3,266,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

