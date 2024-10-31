Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.68. 2,979,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $361.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

