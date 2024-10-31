Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.62. 54,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,168. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

