CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$13.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 million. CoreCard also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

CoreCard Trading Up 5.2 %

CCRD traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. The company has a market cap of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

