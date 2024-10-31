Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 874,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

