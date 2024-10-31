Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

NYSE C opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

