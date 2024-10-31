Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,314 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.1% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 246.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

