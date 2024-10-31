Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.