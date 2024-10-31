CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $178.62 and last traded at $178.87. Approximately 14,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 37,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the third quarter worth $573,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

