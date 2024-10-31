Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,556. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. Crane has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $163.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

