Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $147.25 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $147.25 million and $6.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000356 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

