Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $129,153.64 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10.
Criteo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
