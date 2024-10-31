Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $129,153.64 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

