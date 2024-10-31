CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CRWD opened at $307.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 580.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

