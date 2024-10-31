Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $245,599.76

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a total market cap of $245,599.76 and $10,488.16 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto-AI-Robo.com alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,164.31 or 0.99797649 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,115.76 or 0.99730510 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Profile

Crypto-AI-Robo.com launched on November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,410,958 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official website is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

Buying and Selling Crypto-AI-Robo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a current supply of 888,000,000 with 858,632,918.5020301 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-AI-Robo.com is 0.00028803 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,179.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-ai-robo.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto-AI-Robo.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto-AI-Robo.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto-AI-Robo.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto-AI-Robo.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.