CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
CSPCY stock opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Charging Ahead: Investing in the EV Charging Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.