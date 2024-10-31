CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 1,881,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

