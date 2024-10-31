CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Issues Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. CVRx updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at CVRx

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

