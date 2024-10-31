DA Davidson Comments on Ameris Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

