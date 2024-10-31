DA Davidson Cuts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $53.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 254,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,094. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Criteo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

