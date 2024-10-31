DA Davidson Predicts WSFS Financial Q4 Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 191,566 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 160,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,450,000 after buying an additional 110,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

