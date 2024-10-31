Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dana Incorporated ( NYSE:DAN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 4,913,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -767.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

