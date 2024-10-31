Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $205.78. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $230.15.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
