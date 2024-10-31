Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $205.78. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $230.15.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.