Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 83365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.