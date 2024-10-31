Davis Rea LTD. Sells 6,690 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after buying an additional 218,807 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,194,000 after buying an additional 358,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TD opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.