DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barclays

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Down 0.8 %

DVA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.08. The company had a trading volume of 604,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,188. DaVita has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.