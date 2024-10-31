Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQY stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 157,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

