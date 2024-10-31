Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.88. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

