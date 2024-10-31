Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.62 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Dent has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and $2.22 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,517.12 or 1.00020944 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,479.36 or 0.99966613 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

