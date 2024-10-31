DigiByte Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $103.58 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,164.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.71 or 0.00517857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00098715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00222339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00073435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,337,348,109 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

