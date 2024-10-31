Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and approximately $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00006803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.85860742 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

