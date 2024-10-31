Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. 552,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 586,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.