Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.43. 18,894,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 74,779,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.