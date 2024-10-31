Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $461.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.48. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

