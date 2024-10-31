Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Comcast by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.