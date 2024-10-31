Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $232.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.63 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

