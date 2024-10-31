Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.08.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
