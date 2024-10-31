Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.75. 610,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,428. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

