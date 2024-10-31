Dorian LPG’s (LPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LPG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 870,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 266,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 844.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 132,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

