Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-6.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-6.95 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

DORM stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 95,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,273. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,448.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

