Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 253,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,178. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $522.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

