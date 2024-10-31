DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.08. 264,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,192. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.