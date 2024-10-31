Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

DT stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

