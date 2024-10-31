E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

