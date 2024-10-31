E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,171 shares of company stock valued at $50,208,253. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.