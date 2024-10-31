E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 1,081,675 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081,675 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 211,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NIO Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.