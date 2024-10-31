Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $342.81, but opened at $325.00. Eaton shares last traded at $328.30, with a volume of 314,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

