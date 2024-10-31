Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,192. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 153,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 70,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

