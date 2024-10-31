Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EFT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,192. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
