eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

